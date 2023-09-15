Google bans Andrew Tate's 'The Real World' App

Google has removed Andrew Tate's online "learning platform" 'The Real World' from the Play Store amid claims that it is a pyramid scheme that seeks to exploit teenage boys.

Campaigners claimed that the app was being used to ultimately channel users - primarily teenage boys - towards misogynistic ideology.

Reports and questions about the campaign from VICE, accumulated into the app's removal from the Google Play store has ramped up pressure on Apple to follow suit and remove it from its App Store.

Marketed as a "global community of like-minded individuals striving to create an abundance of wealth", The Real World was created by Tate, who is currently facing charges in Romania of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

The website for The Real World, formerly Hustlers University, describes the platform as "the world's most advanced financial education platform". It also shows a false Trustpilot rating of 4.8, but if you go to Trustpilot's website you can see the site actually has a rating of 3.5, with many reviews calling it a "scam". Some users claim that the advice they claim to offer is "too general" and "the most heard of ways to make money".

Users who join now pay $49.99 a month, with the website saying the price will increase to $147/month soon. Members of The Real World are promised "19 wealth creation methods" and "access to millionaire mentors".

In the FAQ section of the site, it claims "many students made their money back in a couple weeks", as well as encouraging those under 18 to join the site. The site states: "Instead of getting the newest video games just to find them boring in a week, you can join our community, start your business and shock your friends and family by becoming the kid who's living up in real life."

"The Matrix wants you poor, weak, and alone. We have opened up a mass portal to give you the tools to escape modern-day slavery," reads one section of the website.

It was reported that more than 220,000 users were active on the dedicated Discord channel set up last year, whilst the app was downloaded more than 100,000 times on the Google Play Store.

Nathan Pope, a 34-year-old Australian, launched a petition on change.org in July calling for app stores such as Google Play and the App Store to remove Tate's app. The petition also called on companies that process online subscription payments to The Real World to cease working with the site on the grounds that it appeared to be an illegal pyramid scheme. It currently has over 15,000 signatures.

Pope shared with VICE, that the "training" provided on the platform and little value, and, similar to reviews on Trustpilot, is similar to material widely available for free online.

The pyramid scheme accusation comes into The Real World generating income for owners and users who recruit new members to the site. The Real World's "affiliate marketing program" requires users to aggressively promote Tate and The Real World on platforms such as TikTok, Instagrams and YouTube. The promotion included a sign-up link, and any sign-ups generated through their link resulted in them getting 48 per cent of sale commission from every new recruit.

Miles Sonkin, widely known by the pseudonym Iggy Semmelweis, and one of Tate's closest associates, openly stated that the "prime demographic" for Tate's site is "school age boys 12-18."

Speaking to VICE, a Google spokesperson said, "when we're notified of an app that may break our Google Play policies, we review it and take action if necessary, which may include suspending the app." However, the spokesperson did not share what policies The Real World broke for it to be removed.

Also speaking to VICE, an Apple spokesperson said that its guidelines prohibited apps from preying on users or attempting to rip off customers, yet did not suggest it planned on removing The Real World for the App Store.

Indy100 has reached out Tate's attorney for comment.

