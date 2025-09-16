iOS 26: Everything new for iPhone and CarPlay in Apple update

Apple's iOS 26 has officially arrived, with everyone updating their iPhones to see what new features from the tech giant they can play around with.

The latest update was released on September 15, and there are several new additions to the software that users will be able to make the most of.

This latest update comes after Apple announced a new generation of iPhones, updated Apple Watches and AirPods at their event on September 9 at Apple's headquarters in California.

Here is a guide to what you need to know about iOS 26.

iPhone iOS 26 update

The latest iOS 26 update comes after the new iPhone 17 announcement. Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 17 Pro during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 09, 2025, in Cupertino, California.. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Liquid Glass

One of the biggest changes is a sleeker design for the home screen icons and widgets as they can now be colourless and translucent; you can tint them to whatever colour you'd like, or opt for the darker version of the app icons.

Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime and Messages

This new addition is set to break down language barriers, whether that be via phone call, FaceTime or messaging. Apple Intelligence can translate conversations in real time for those who speak different languages.

Polls in Messages

You can now create polls in messages, which, if you're in a group chat, will no doubt be a helpful tool for making decisions on social plans.

Visual Intelligence

This will allow users to search for anything on their iPhone, such as a bag they saw on social media but didn't know the source. You can screenshot this, and then Apple's Visual Intelligence will be able to search for the bag or find something that is very similar.

"Communication Safety" features

The latest for the FaceTime "Communication Safety" feature is that it will intervene when nudity is detected on live FaceTime calls, and blur out nudity in Shared Albums in Photos, for child safety purposes.

Which devices can get iOS 26?

Here is a list of the iPhones and iPads that will be able to download iOS 26, including:

From 2019’s iPhone 11 onwards.

From 2018 iPad Pro or 2019 iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad mini (5th gen) or iPad (8th gen) and onwards.

CarPlay updates

There are also changes to Apple CarPlay, which enables iPhone users to sync their smartphones to their vehicle infotainment screens.

Drivers just need to update their iPhone to see these new features on their CarPlay, and won't be able to access them if they don't update their device.

Similar to the iPhone, CarPlay also has a "Liquid Glass" makeover, and widgets will be part of the standard CarPlay, not just CarPlay Ultra, meaning easier access to see your calendar, weather info, smart home controls and reminders on your car's infotainment screen.

Live activity support

Whether it's checking shipment status on packages, tracking flights or keeping up with the score for your favourite sports team, drivers can now make the most of live activity support on their infotainment screen..

Video streaming

A big update for CarPlay is being able to stream video through AirPlay, but this feature can only be used whenn the vehicle is parked for safety reasons to avoid road accidents.

To watch your favourite shows, the apps your streaming from must support AirPlay for this to work.

