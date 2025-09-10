This Apple Watch advert will have you in tears

We challenge you not to get emotional while watching the advert for the Apple Watch.

The new advert features testimonials from people who have had near death experiences, mental health struggles and critical fitness journeys that the Apple watch has supported them through.

Marcus Skeet from Hull featured in the advert for his struggles with his mental health. He posted his reaction to Instagram saying: "To be able to share the awareness of mental health with the biggest brand in the world will never be topped. Thank you Apple for believing in the journey and helping spread the word 🙏."

