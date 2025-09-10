This week marks every tech-lover's Christmas, as Apple have just held their annual live-stream unveiling of its upcoming releases - including a number of new iPhones and the long-awaited Airpods 3.

Of course, the iPhone 17 (and subsequent Pro and Pro Max versions) made a splash with its new design and colourways, as well as becoming the first ever iPhone to have water inside it. It's thought the addition of deionised water sealed inside moves heat away from the A19 Pro chip, allowing for even higher sustained performance, according to the company.

But for the event, aptly named “Awe-Dropping”, it was one of many firsts; and most notably, viewers were left wowed by the new iPhone 17 Air - the thinnest iPhone ever.

The Air model comes in at just 5.6mm thick, while still boasting a 6.5-inch display and harnessing the power of the A19 Pro chip.

For comparison, the thinnest model before this one was the iPhone 6 at 6.9mm. As the power of iPhones has increased over time, so has their size, with the most recent iPhone 16 measuring 7.8mm.

The new iPhone 17 and 17 Pro Max measure 7.9mm and 7.75mm respectively.

But, while the company have branded the new extra-thin iPhone 17 Air a "paradox you have to hold to believe", it would appear they've had to compromise somewhere - because it's actually not the lightest iPhone on the market when it comes to weight.

Sure, it's definitely up there, but while the Air is visually thinner than other iPhones, it weighs 165 grams (5.82 ounces) - approximately 53 grams more than the 2013 iPhone 5S, which weighs 112g (3.95 ounces).

That being said, fans definitely don't appear to be put off, and are already desperate to pre-order the new addition.

"Apple is using the 'air' brand to signal a new design philosophy focused on thinness and lightness. this moves them beyond just spec bumps and gives customers a clear reason to upgrade. it’s a tactical masterclass in product positioning", one person noted.

"The best looking Apple phone ever", another dubbed it.





The iPhone 17 Air vs the iPhone 5S Getty

"I think Steve Jobs would be proud of the iPhone Air", a third chimed in.

Other features of the phone, which is made from 80 per cent recycled titanium include a 48MP fusion camera system, a ceramic back shield making it x4 more resistant to cracks, and a scratch-resistant front.

It'll set you back £999 and is available for pre-order from 12 September 2025.

