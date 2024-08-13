Ancient islands, some of which still have their beaches intact, have been discovered deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

The find is so significant that experts are hailing the landmasses as the potential inspiration for one of history’s greatest myths.

"This could be the origin of the Atlantis legend," Luis Somoza, who was involved in the investigation, told Live Science.

Somoza and his team identified the mysterious islands on an underwater mountain, located around 2.3 kilometres (1.4 miles) underwater off the coast of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Scientists have christened the newfound seamount “Lost Atlantes” in honour of the fabled civilisation that the gods drowned out as punishment for its immorality.

The researchers say that around 56 to 34 million years ago, Los Atlantes consisted of a series of islands topped by three now inactive volcanoes.

Once the volcanoes ceased to erupt, the lava solidified and became denser, causing the islands to sink into the sea, as Live Science notes.

And yet, the lost islands have retained some distinctive features despite the passing of millions of years.

A close-up of the summit of Los Atlantes, which features three inactive volcanoes. (IGME-CSIC)

"We have identified beaches, cliffs and sand dunes at the flat summit of the seamount," Somoza explained.

He added that the sand which now covers the volcanic rock would have been deposited as the islands descended into the watery depths of the Atlantic.

Some of the beaches lie just 60 metres (200 feet) below the oceans' surface. And, during the last ice age, when sea levels were far lower than they are today, the inactive volcanoes would have transformed into islands once more, according to Somoza.

"These islands could, then, be used for inhabiting wildlife," he told Live Science. When sea levels rose as the ice age ended, they sank again.

He and his colleagues now aim to pinpoint exactly when the islands started to sink by analysing samples collected from their volcanic rock.

They are also planning an expedition to the underwater volcanoes next year, during which they hope to uncover further secrets from this ancient site.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings