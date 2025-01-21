Scientists have discovered a new creature in Vietnam which is so terrifying, that it's being compared to Darth Vader.

A giant isopod species of the genus Bathynomus, which can grow over 30 cm in length, has been found for the first time. Its name, Bathynomus Vaderi, is a reference to the terrifying Star Wars Sith.

The shape of the crustacean’s head is said to be similar to the shape of Darth Vader’s helmet. It is part of the ‘supergiant’ group of isopods. The largest group in the research study measured 32.5cm and weighed more than a kilogram. Think about holding an animal that looks like a woodlouse but is similar in size to a 1kg bag of sugar or a small laptop. The majority of isopods are very small and typically less than 2.5 centimeters (1 inch) in length.

Researchers have only been able to find the new species near the Spratly Islands in Vietnam, however ongoing research could reveal whether the animal is located in other areas of the South China Sea.

This creature resembles Darth Vader Nguyen Thanh Son

Supergiant sea bugs like B. vaderi, have a hard, protective exoskeleton and seven pairs of legs. There are just 11 known ‘supergiant’ and nine ‘giant’ Bathynomus species, with several more awaiting formal descriptions, according to the study. Unlike other recorded supergiant isopods, B. varedi has unique back legs that narrow and curve slightly backwards, the study explains.

Some species of giant isopods are eaten as a delicacy in Vietnam. The meat is sometimes compared to lobster or crab in taste and texture, according to the study. In 2017 some were sold for up to 2 million Vietnamese dong (£65), researchers said in the study.

The research team has raised concerns about the B. vaderi becoming part of the global seafood market, a major cause for concern considering Bathynomus are known for reproducing at a slow rate. Researchers hope the study will help promote more sustainable finish methods.

Scientists officially described the newly discovered species this month in the journal ZooKeys .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings