Dieters are now ditching Ozempic and weight-loss programs in favour of ChatGPT

First it was personal trainers, then it was meal planning, and now dieters have found themselves entangled in the "should we or shouldn't we?" Ozempic debate. But what if it didn't need to be that complicated or expensive to ditch a few pounds?

That could explain why so many people are now ditching following trends in favour of something a little more, well, current: ChatGPT.

The OpenAI technology can give us (sometimes questionable) advice on pretty much anything, whether it's a new recipe, how to reply to an awkward text, or even relationship advice.

But now, people are turning to AI to help them with weight loss, and frankly, the results aren't be to sniffed at.

YouTuber Cody Crone was one of the first to go viral for using the unconventional technique - he was approaching his 56th birthday earlier this year and decided he wanted to regain control of his health - and ended up losing 11kg in 46 days.

Throughout the experiment, he used only a home gym, and held himself accountable by documenting the journey.

By telling ChatGPT about his existing lifestyle, the equipment he had available, and the type of foods he'd like to eat, he was given a full, comprehensive plan that included two meals per day with a fasting window, no processed foods, consistent hydration, and six workouts per week.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Another creator, 26-year-old Miranda, has also been sharing how she couldn't afford a personal trainer but didn't want to let that stop her reaching her goals.

“If you’re like me, in this current economic climate, you probably can’t afford an actual personal trainer,” she told followers in a video. “Maybe you maybe can’t even afford the gym right now, maybe you can’t even afford any workout equipment.

“This will work for you — I’m living proof.”

@mrnda.thats.me chat gpt 🤝 my fitness goals #aiforgood #fitness #workoutplan #fitnesstips #aiforyou #fitnessjourney #fitnesotivation #greenscreen

In her case, she told ChatGPT about her fitness goals, exercise likes and dislikes, as well as her ideal workout schedule.

It then gave her a week-by-week and session-by-session breakdown of what she should be doing to reach her goals, including warm ups, cool downs, and the number of reps for each exercise.

“ChatGPT makes my life easier,” she praised. “And it’s free.”

How do you ask ChatGPT to create you a weight loss or fitness plan?

If you're looking to give the trend a go for yourself, it's super simple. When we tried it, we simply prompted ChatGPT by saying: "I'm a busy 9-5 office worker and don't have a lot of free time. I'm looking to eat healthier, and exercise more using an effective, but concise plan. I want to use the equipment you'd find in any standard gym. Create me a plan that includes detailed workouts, meal ideas, and recipes, as well as any other tips."





ChatGPT

It responded with a breakdown of workouts for each day of the week (along with timings, routines, and reps), three recipes for each day, as well as the best ways to meal prep.

It also offered some handy advice, which included working out in the morning to free up evenings, using supersets (i.e. pairing push/pull) to save time during workouts, and preparing one to two 'backup meals' per week for when you're tired or busy, but worry about going off plan.

If there's any recipe or exercise you don't like the sound of, you can ask for more recommendations, or if there's a specific goal you're trying to meet, mention it, and ChatGPT will formulate a solution.

Is this the future of health?

Why not read...

Melania Trump's memoir fuels bizarre ChatGPT conspiracy frenzy

ChatGPT owner warns that what you tell AI could have serious legal implications