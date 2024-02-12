Misogynists are using DignifAI to cover up women in worrying new trend

The internet has called out a new AI-based app called DignifAI, after it's being used to give women more "dignity" by covering up women who are wearing crop tops and short dresses, as well as removing tattoos and adding children into images.

In the world of AI, it seems women can't catch a break. From explicit photos of Taylor Swift, to covered up photos of Miley Cyrus, it seems all AI wants to do is control women's appearances.

DignifAI is a 4-chan led campaign to "put clothes on thots," as reported by Rolling Stone. A Twitter/X account that posts photos that have been put through the DignifAI app has "we are starting a movement" in their bio.

A quick look at the account and you can easy identify the app is about control over women, rather than about dignity.

Many have argued that the app humiliates women, reinforcing ideas about gender role and imposing ideas about how women behave. A big lean towards conservative ideas and the ongoing discourse around Trad Wives.

Across social media, people have been calling out the app.

One user wrote that covering up and undressing women with AI is "still [objectifying] random women for self pleasure."

Another user pointed out that even though the app is supposed to 'dignify' women, it still manages to enlarge cleavage and sexualise women.

The want to dignify women was also labelled "obsessive" and "controlling" by others:

