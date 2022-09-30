Remember the Tesla Cybertruck?

Yes, you do - Elon Musk smashed the window of a prototype model live on stage, despite claiming it was completely unbreakable back in 2019.

It was one of the more unfortunate moments of Musk’s time as Tesla CEO, and we still haven’t seen the electric truck released onto the roads three years later.

Now, he’s made another claim about the vehicles by claiming they can sail on the ocean.

Musk has been ridiculed on social media after making another outlandish claim about the Cybertruck, which Tesla fans have been waiting years for.

The billionaire said that the cars will be "waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat".

"It can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy," he added, before appearing to explaining his thought process by saying: "Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel."

So, he’s suggesting that the truck is waterproof to cross water and “briefly” float – which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

People had a lot to say after he appeared to claim it could be used as an amphibious vehicle.

“So was the Titanic,” one joked, while another wrote: “‘Waterproof enough’ really doesn't inspire confidence.”

Another added: “That “briefly” is doing a lot of lifting rn.”

The CEO has said the unreleased model can travel across seas Getty/Tesla

Another suggested that Musk could have made the claims without following them up with the Tesla production team.

“I just feel bad for the actual engineers who now have to spend another year of underpaid overtime bcuz the world’s dumbest man simply cannot shut the f*** up,” they said.

One more wrote: “I bet you $5 this tweet is the first time the design and engineering teams are hearing about this. I sense lots of frazzled emergency meetings at Tesla HQ.”

The Cybertruck was initially supposed to have been launched back in 2021. However, they are currently set for release in 2023.

Time will tell whether or not they will be usable as boats in that time…

