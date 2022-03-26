Elon Musk is known for his influential tweets on cryptocurrency, and posting memes but now he's held a vote on whether Twitter has free speech.
The Tesla CEO asked his 79.1m Twitter followers a couple of questions about the social media platform concerning free speech.
"Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" Musk asked and gave users the options of "Yes" or "No" to choose from.
In a follow-up tweet, Musk warned people to think about their answer to his poll and wrote: "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The final results show that 2,035,924 votes were cast, with the "No" winning out with 70.4 per cent of the vote and only 29.6 per cent voting "Yes."
Musk is certainly not the first to raise concerns on free speech not being adhered to with Donald Trump launching his own platform after getting permanently banned from Twitter.
Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.\n\nDo you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1648193692
Musk has been making the most of Twitter's poll feature as he previously asked his followers whether the "Twitter algorithm should be open source."
An open source algorithm would mean that people are able to find out how Twitter decides what content to show on their timeline.
In this particular poll, 1,117,574 votes were cast with "Yes" winning unanimously with 82.7 per cent of the vote and only 17.3 per cent of those who voted chose "No."
Musk has recently made it clear how he would vote in his Twitter poll as he shared his "worry" about the "de facto bias" in the Twitter alogrithm and questioned: "How do we know what's really happening?"
I\u2019m worried about de facto bias in \u201cthe Twitter algorithm\u201d having a major effect on public discourse. \n\nHow do we know what\u2019s really happening?— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1648140625
In response to Musk's poll on whether the Twitter algorithm should be open source, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey who left his role as CEO of the platform last year shared his thoughts on the matter: "The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone."
The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyonehttps://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1507041396242407424\u00a0\u2026— jack\u26a1\ufe0f (@jack\u26a1\ufe0f) 1648166648
The polls caused widespread discussion on the topic of free speech as some noted that private companies like Twitter do not need to adhere to the First Amendment as the social media platform is not part of the government.
There is no free speech on private property you don't own.\n\nOnly government can violate the First Amendment.— Eric Owens (@Eric Owens) 1648219777
Free speech only really applies to the government's interference of speech.\n\nDoesn't apply to how websites regulate content. That's a business. They can kick out who they wish technically— Pokket \ud83c\udf08 (@Pokket \ud83c\udf08) 1648208668
No but they shouldn\u2019t have to. They\u2019re a private company with a product and can make whatever rules they want, for better or worse.— Electric Jen (@Electric Jen) 1648209762
"Free Speech" protects citizens from their government.... not Meme Lord's from Private Companies.— JerryRigEverything (@JerryRigEverything) 1648213607
While others have urged Musk to buy Twitter or even create a social media platform of his own and some believe this could be the important consequences he is referring to.
As the richest person in the world with a current net worth of over $250 billion according to Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list, he could launch his own if he wanted to.
Elon is either buying twitter and changing it, or starting his own platform. It\u2019s happeninghttps://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1507259709224632344\u00a0\u2026— Cameron Fous (@Cameron Fous) 1648271486
Is @elonmusk looking to buy @Twitter or set up a new platform? Or something completely different going on?https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1507272763597373461\u00a0\u2026— Mahesh K. Ahuja (@Mahesh K. Ahuja) 1648197189
Yes! If @elonmusk doesn\u2019t like Twitter\u2019s publishing choices, he can absolutely buy it and change them.https://twitter.com/malmbergkj/status/1507319294669074436\u00a0\u2026— Henry Blodget (@Henry Blodget) 1648208290
Hope you are creating a new social media platform.— PRK \u2b50\ufe0f\u2b50\ufe0f (@PRK \u2b50\ufe0f\u2b50\ufe0f) 1648217286
Guess we'll just have to wait and see...
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.