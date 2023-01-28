Is Elon Musk about to hand over Twitter to Mr Beast?

Is there another change of ownership in the works at Twitter?

Social media users have been speculating about Elon Musk and a possible handover to YouTuber Mr Beast, after the pair began changing their own usernames this week.

It all started last month, when Mr Beast showed an interest in becoming CEO of the platform.

Back in December, Mr Beast wrote: “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?”

Musk did little to stop the speculation by writing: “It’s not out of the question.”

Now, things have taken another turn after Mr Beast changed his Twitter bio, updating it from "I want to make the world a better place before I die."





It was first changed to “Twitter Official CEO”, and now it reads: “Twitter Super Official CEO”.

The alteration came at the same time as Musk changed his name on the site – and found himself unable to change it back.

Could we really see the YouTuber in charge of Twitter?





The Twitter CEO edited his name to 'Mr. Tweet' and removed his bio, before taking to the platform on Wednesday (25 January) to express that "Twitter won't let me change it back".

While many are speculating about Mr Beast eyeing up a bid for the platform, others believe instead that there’s a YouTube video on the way which will explain everything.

TNA Kirsh posted a tweet speculating that there’s a clip titled “I became the Twitter CEO for a day” or similar on the way – and Mr Beast himself liked it.

Whatever happens, be sure to watch this space.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 he’s made some big changes to the social media platform, including adding different timelines, similar to Instagram and TikTok.

Now users have a “for you” page and a “following” page so they’re able to discover new tweets from people they don’t follow or switch to a timeline of only tweets from people they follow – but here’s how to fix it.

