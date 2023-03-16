Pro-Trump social network is entering the anti-vax sperm market

Gettr is exploring some unconventional methods to stay afloat in the far-right social media world.

The platform, which was first launched in 2021, was created by former Donald Trump aide, Jason Miller. It was meant to be an alternative social media site for conservatives mainly aligned with Trump.

But between Truth Social, Gab, BitChute, Parler, Rumble, and Telegram, it seems there are more options for right-wing individuals to convene online every day.

So in the fight to stand out, high-level individuals at Gettr have reportedly been thinking about adding a new feature to the platform, geared at servicing anti-Covid vaccine individuals looking to reproduce.

According to Rolling Stone, “high level-deliberations” are ongoing about adding “an online clearinghouse for human sperm.”

Specifically, sperm from men who have not taken any Covid-19 vaccine.

It may sound outrageous, but apparently, Gettr is taking it into genuine consideration.

The deliberations were described as “serious, repeated discussions” from three sources familiar with the situation according to Rolling Stone.

The online market would function à la eBay, allowing the unvaccinated men to self-advertise and sell their sperm to the highest bidder.

Indy100 has reached out to Gettr for comment.

Covid-19 conspiracies, especially surrounding the validity of the vaccine, run rampant in far-right communities like those found on Gettr.

Many express skepticism about the vaccines, believing they can affect fertility, brain functioning, or overall health. The phrase “died suddenly” is often tied to the implications of taking the Covid vaccine.

However, scientists and researchers have reiterated over again that there is no evidence the Covid-19 vaccine causes infertility or sudden death.

One study of more than 2000 females, and their partners, aged 21 to 45 years old found “that Covid-19 vaccination of either partner did not affect the likelihood of becoming pregnant.”

