It’s the end of an era, as Microsoft announced the news that Internet Explorer is shutting down after nearly 27 years.

Plenty of people who were using it back in the day have been remembering the browser – and getting all nostalgic about the earliest days of the internet.

Microsoft confirmed Internet Explorer would longer be supported on their platform. Instead they would be focusing on Microsoft Edge which it described as "a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer... able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications".

The internet has, of course, moved on since the dominant days of Internet Explorer.



Today, the Chrome browser is used by roughly 65 per cent of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19 per cent, according to internet analytics company Statcounter.

