The 'iron fish' has become a talking point on TikTok – but what is it?

The iron fish. Some people suffering from an iron deficiency swear by it, others have never heard of it. But now, the small metal fish has found a new home on TikTok with many claiming it helped their iron issues.

The iron fish is nothing new, but there's been a recent wave of people sharing clips of themselves popping the fish into their recipes and drinks in hopes it helps their iron levels.

One person penned: "I love TikTok. I’ve been anemic all my life. Definitely buying an iron fish. Did not know such thing existed!!!!"

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Gonna buy this for my friend + write her a note saying 'Happy defeating iron defishiency.'"

Before we get into it, it's important to always see a medical professional before self-diagnosing and trying any methods shared online.





The iron fish provides between 40-80% of your daily iron intake. Iron is an essential mineral that we must get from our diet to survive. Atound 40% of women in the west afe deficient in iron, causing fatigue, weakness, moodiness brain fog and pregnancy complications. Iron supplement have awful side effects and are not a long term solution to keep iron up. They will harm your stomach if you are on them for longer than reccomened. The iron fish lasts 5 years, is clinically safe, tested and used worldwide. I use mine a few times a week to keep my iron high and especially around my period. The reason we have an iron defieicny problem in the west in women is because not a lot of people eat red meat, we have seen the rise in veganism and vegetarianism and the rise in coffee and tea drinking which blocks veg iron sources, when eaten together, (As well as soy, dairy and a lot of cereals and grains). !! Reminder (again) you obviously do not need more iron if you have genetically high iron !!









What is an iron fish?

It's a small fish-shaped cooking tool containing "food-grade electrolytic iron powder that is FDA certified and is approved for food fortification," designed "to help you fortify your daily meals and drinks with extra iron."

The idea was birthed in 2008 off the back of PhD thesis research at the University of Guelph with Dr Christopher Charles first conducting the research in Cambodia.

It works by popping it in 1L (4 cups) of boiling liquid. This can be anything from stews, soups, curries – or simply water, though it's advised to add a few drops of citrus.

After 10 minutes, the meal or drink is said to be iron-fortified.





"For the Fish/Leaf to be effective, the liquid must be at a boiling temperature and at a specific pH level (this is why we need to add a few drops of acidity like lemon juice)," Lucky Iron Life explained.

"When added to the slightly acidified boiling liquid, the Fish/Leaf will release microscopic iron particles off its surface and into the liquid."





What are the signs of low iron?



Iron deficiencies are said to disproportionately impact women, children, and families living under the poverty line.

According to the NHS, symptoms of iron deficiency often include:

tiredness and lack of energy

shortness of breath

noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations)

paler than usual skin

headaches





What have the experts said?

In a study published by the National Library of Medicine, clinical tests revealed that daily use of the Lucky Iron Fish "restored levels of iron and reduced the prevalence of anaemia by 43 per cent."

If experiencing symptoms, you should always seek medical guidance before self-treating with methods shared online. People generally receive a full blood count from a medical professional if concerns around iron levels are raised.

Lisa R. Young, PhD, RDN, an adjunct professor of nutrition at NYU told SELFthat it's equally as important to visit a doctor to identify any underlying issues.

She explained that the last thing you want to do is overload the body with iron. "Hemochromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes the body to accumulate excessive iron levels, is rare, but if you have it and don’t know it, you can accidentally overload your body with the mineral if you cook with an iron fish," she said.

