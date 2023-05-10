A student party was so wild the air itself failed a breathalyser test

Have you ever come back from the pub stinking of beer fumes?

Alcohol certainly lingers in the air - so much so that a 2017 student party failed a breathalyzer test.

The frat party, which took place in Baltimore and has recently resurfaced thanks to a viral Reddit thread, had around 120 underage guests in attendance. According to CBS News, police arrived following a noise complaint and for some reason tested the air.

They then claimed that it registered at .01 on a breathalyzer, which is enough for the house to be classed as legally impaired in California, meaning it would not have been allowed to drive...

"In order to blow a .01 on a breathalyzer, the average person needs to consume about 0.75 ounces [22 milliliters] of liquor," SB Nation explained at the time.

"If we expand that to a 2,000-square-foot [185-square-meter] house with, say, 9-foot [2.7-meter] ceilings, you’d need ... wait for it ... 1.2 GALLONS [5.5 LITERS] OF LIQUOR IN THE AIR!"

The partygoers had taped the windows over with rubbish bags, which would have stopped alcohol in the air from escaping, and there were also spilled drinks on the floor.

"The ambient alcohol registered by the breath device would be a combination of breath alcohol, alcoholic beverages, and spilled alcohol," forensic toxicologist Dwain C. Fuller told Buzzfeed News, adding that the scenario was "possible".

"Something as simple as using ethanol-based hand sanitizer in a closed room or vehicle can result in an ambient alcohol of 0.03 g/dL or probably greater."

