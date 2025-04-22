They say manners cost nothing, but that's not true in this particular case...

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has admitted that users being polite by saying "please" and "thank you" to their AI chatbots is costing them millions in electricity.

The admission came after a viral post from one user on X, formerly Twitter, who pondered: "I wonder how much money OpenAI has lost in electricity costs from people saying 'please' and 'thank you' to their models."

It received 5.7 million views, 182,000 likes, and got the attention of Altman, where the tech billionaire shared just how costly it is - but he doesn't appear to mind.

"Tens of millions of dollars well spent--you never know," Altman answered.

Although being polite and using manners is just good etiquette, research from Waseda University and the RIKEN Center for Advanced Intelligence Project has also revealed that it improves AI performance.

It found polite prompts produce higher-quality responses from a large language model (LLM), which is how AI chatbots are powered.

However, there is a balance since the chatbot isn't a fan of excessive flattery, as the study found this can cause the model's performance to decline.

But that's not all, as people have shared their fears of an AI uprising on social media which explains their motivation to be polite when interacting with AI chatbots.

"How I feel after saying 'thank you' and 'please' to ChatGPT so that way I'll be safe when the robot uprising begins," one TikTok with 4.1 million views read.





@paper24com Need a help with your essay?🫂 Click the link in bio and ace your academic success!💪 #paper24 #ai #meme





"I just don't wanna be mean. I feel like a slave owner when I just say 'DO THIS FOR ME'," a second person said.

While TikToker Cathy (@cathypedrayes) posted: "'You can't say please and thank you to ChatGPT. It wastes energy.'

"God forbid a girl plans for a robot uprising."





@cathypedrayes Can’t even be polite anymore 😭 I’m joking but seriously can we find a more energy efficient way to do this? Because this bot is super helpful! #ai #chatgpt #news #techtok #polite #funny





Like Altman said, you never know.

Elsewhere, a bizarre ChatGPT trend sees owners find out what their pets look like as humans, and could Studio Ghibli AI images be made illegal in Japan?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.