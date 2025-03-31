OpenAI CEO asks people to 'chill' as ChatGPT gets swamped with one request

It seems we all can't get enough of turning images into Studio Ghibli-style portraits on ChatGPT, as OpenAI's CEO has revealed the extent of the "biblical" demand the chatbot has been receiving in recent weeks.

Sam Altman took to X, formerly Twitter, to urge everyone to "please chill" with using the new feature that launched last Tuesday (March 25), which has “a natively multimodal model capable of precise, accurate, photorealistic outputs”.

Since then, the internet has been flooded with AI images of iconic internet memes to historic photos, and classic film scenes that have been reimagined as Studio Ghibli-style portraits.

The AI-generated images replicate the artistic style of filmmaker and studio co-creator Hayao Miyazaki, with some of the popular films created by the studio including Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

"Can y'all please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep," Altman posted.

He elaborated in further detail as to why he has made this request.

"We just haven't been able to catch up since launch so people are still working to keep the service up," Altman explained and described it as "biblical demand, I have never seen anything like it."

But this feature has sparked ethical concerns about AI tools trained on copyrighted work, as well as how this could impact both artists and creatives in the future.

Previously, Miyazaki criticised the role of AI in animation in the 2016 documentary Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazakiwhere he watched a zombie-style 3D AI-generated animation.

"Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted… I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself," he said at the time.

