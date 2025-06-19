SpaceX Starship explodes and bursts into flames during static fire test

Watch the moment SpaceX Starship rocket explodes bursting into flames on Wednesday (June 18) during a stationary fire test in preparation for its next flight.

The rocket blew up at Massey's Testing Center in Texas at 11pm after a pre-flight procedure that tests whether or not the rockets engines are ignited while the vehicle is bolted to a launch mount.

SpaceX released a statement saying: "A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings