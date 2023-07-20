A UFO hunter claims there is a huge spaceship hidden beneath one of the world’s major landmarks because it is “too big to move”.

Ross Coulthart, an investigative journalist and UFO expert, said a “non-human” spacecraft is being stashed beneath a purpose-built structure – though he won't tell us where it is.

Speaking in an interview, he said: “Some of these objects are not capable of being moved because they’re too bloody big.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I know exactly where it is. I thought it was b*****ks when I heard it, too.”

Coulthart was previously a reporter on the news and current affairs program 60 Minutes on Channel Nine in Australia and has since gone on to write a number of books including In Plain Sight: An investigation into UFOs and Impossible Science.

The UFO hunter community’s response to his claims has been a mixture of disbelief and desperation to find out where the landmark is.

Some people seem to think it’s in South Korea, while others think it’s likely to be in an air defence military base.

Coulthart has already made headlines this year after interviewing a whistleblower, who claimed that the US military had several crashed spacecraft in its possession, along with alien bodies.

The Pentagon has said it hasn't discovered any information to substantiate this claim – but Congress is taking it seriously.

In a twist that would have made even fans of The X Files raise an eyebrow, the Congressional House Oversight Committee is to hold a hearing on the issue next week after Republican congressmen and women promised to look deeper into the issue.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked on Monday if he believes in aliens, in light of the hearing.

"I will continue to see," McCarthy said. "But I think if we had found a UFO, I think the Department of Defense would tell us because they would probably want to request more money."

"I'd love to see whatever facts and information we have," McCarthy added. "I'm very supportive of letting the American people see what we have, where we go."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.