Twitter has unveiled a new feature - so get excited.

The feature, called "Circles" allows you to post tweets to a limited circle. Think Instagram close friends.

The social media platform started testing the feature in May before rolling it out to everyone today.

So, how does it work? You can add up to 150 people to your Circle, whether they follow you or not. If you want to change who is in your Circle, you'll need to edit it because you can only have one Circle.

Want to fire some info to your Circle now? Choose the dropdown menu at the top of the composer, and then hit Circle. You can choose who you want in your Circle by hitting the Edit button and users won’t receive a notification when you add or remove them from your Circle.

But those included in your Circle will see a highlighted badge that reads, “Only people in @[username]’s Twitter Circle can see this tweet” beneath posts.

And if you think the feature keeps you totally private, think again. People can still screenshot your posts.

The addition of Circles has caused some chatter on... Twitter. Not to get too meta.

So that's Circles. Thanks, Twitter.

