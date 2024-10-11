New evidence found by scientists supports a theory as to what exactly is inside the moon, which has long remained a mystery to researchers.

Below Planet Earth's crust, molten rock rises and falls which moves tectonic plates. Scientists have debated if our moon also has a similar structure with a molten layer of rock sandwiched between the core and solid exterior.

New findings based on how the moon responds to the gravitation pull of Earth and the sun supports the theory the moon does indeed have a molten layer, reports Space.com.

Earth has tides which are influenced by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, and the moon also experiences these effects which are far more subtle.

How the moon responds to these forces is dependent on its internal structure which gives clues as to what lies beneath the surface.

GettyTim82, iStock

Researchers have been able to collect data on the moon's change using NASA's satellite-based Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission and the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Previous data was captured over the course of a month but this research team managed to measure it over a year.

The team could simulate the nature of the moon's interior by incorporating the distortions in the moon's shape and gravitational field seen during the measurements captured, along with other key information such as its average density.

By having a softer layer at the base of the moon's mantle, it was easier to reproduce the observed gravity measurements, the researchers found.

These findings suggest a viscous layer of materials deep within the moon seems highly likely but further research is needed to determine this.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.