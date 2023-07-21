The 32 films you should watch before seeing Barbie according to Greta Gerwig

After weeks of high-budget lurid pink publicity, it’s easy to forget that Barbie director Greta Gerwig is the indie writer and producer behind Frances Ha, Little Women and Lady Bird.

Now, Gerwig has revealed the films that inspired the candy coloured sensation.

One of the most prominent influences is The Wizard of Oz, the 1939 Judy Garland classic which a US Library of Congress exhibition described as “America's greatest and best-loved home-grown fairytale”.

Gerwig said during her interview with Letterboxd it is an “extraordinary, beloved” movie. “It does something which I wanted to emulate which is these incredible sound stages and these painted skies, and this sense of authentically artificial, which I think is very beautiful and emotional.

“In our movie we have the pink brick road instead of the yellow brick road … and we executed it like they would have done in the 30s and 40s.”

However, another important influence is a less obvious one: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, a 1964 musical romantic drama film written and directed by French movie icon Jacques Demy.

The film centres around two young lovers in the French city of Cherbourg, separated by war. It is entirely sung-through, similar to a musical or an opera.

Gerwig said she “loved the use of colour” in the film. “The surrealness of the colour was a big part of it”, she added, saying that Barbie’s use of “five different shades of pink or red in one shot and not have it overwhelm anything” was influenced by the film.

Other films on the list of influences include Saturday Night Fever, The Truman Show and The Godfather (yep, you read that right).

Of Saturday Night Fever, she said: “I always had a sense of wanting this to be a movie with an amazing soundtrack.

“Saturday Night Fever obviously has this incredible soundtrack by The Bee Gees. I had watched a documentary about them and was so touched by The Bee Gees and Barbie seemed so disco to me. Actually in her heart. Because Barbie and disco are a little bit dorky, in the best way.

“It had that quality and Saturday Night Fever was a kind of movie that was driven by music but was not a musical.”

The whole list is as follows:

The Wizard of Oz

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Saturday Night Fever

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

The Godfather

Grease

2001: A Space Odyssey

The Truman Show

The Young Girls of Rochefort

Oklahoma!

Model Shop

An American in Paris

Singin' in the Rain

The Red Shoes

A Matter of Life and Death

All That Jazz

Heaven Can Wait

Women on the Verge of a Nervous BreakDown

His Girl Friday

The Philadelphia Story

Gold Diggers of 1935

Twentieth Century

The Ladies Man

Rear Window

And the Ship Sails On

Wings of Desire

The Earrings of Madame de…

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Modern Times

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Mon Oncle

PlayTime

Splash

