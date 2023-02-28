Radio 1 removes Sabrina Carpenter's after singer says 'BBC' means something else

A Live Lounge performance from Sabrina Carpenter has been edited to remove what appeared to be a reference to a pornographic trope.

The singer appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge last week and gave a rendition of her track ‘Nonsense’. It was uploaded to the broadcaster’s YouTube page and included the singer’s riffed outro.

“How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz. I’m American, I am not British so BBC, it stands for something different,” she sang. “This live lounge is so lit because I’m in it, innit.”

As noticed by Deadline, the original clip has now been edited to remove the outro featuring the reference completely.

Carpenter was referring to a slang reference with racial connotations in pornography, rather than the British Broadcasting Corporation – something the broadcaster said was posted in error.

“An unedited version of the video was briefly posted in error, and the correct version is now available for viewers to enjoy,” the broadcaster said.

The Live Lounge performance sparked a reaction online, with musician Charli XCX among those to comment on social media. The singer wrote on Twitter: “Sabrina Carpenter explaining BBC on the BBC is so funny, I can’t.”

Former Disney channel star Carpenter, 23, starred in the series Girl Meets World between 2014 and 2017.

She then launched a solo career and has gone on to release five studio albums. The most recent of which was Emails I Can’t Send last year, which features the track ‘Nonsense’.

