'Tragic' - Fans fume as Glastonbury 2024 tickets sell out within an hour

Hopeful festival goers joined together in unity this morning to celebrate the great British tradition of queueing for another great British Tradition: Glastonbury Festival.

Tickets for the 2024 edition of the yearly music festival went on sale this morning, with tickets costing £360 (£355 with a £5 booking fee per ticket). Music-lovers had to drop £75 on a deposit today before fronting up the rest of their balance in the first week of April 2024.

Frantic users joined the 9am GMT queue and waited - but that was far from the end of the story.

Fans speculated that tickets would sell-out fast, pointing to the fact that Coach tickets to Worthy Farm sold out on Thursday within just 25 minutes. Thankfully, they lasted quite a lot longer than that - 58 minutes to be exact.





Those 58 minutes though, for a lot of people, were spent waiting on the 'screen of death.'

Before hopefuls could purchase their ticket, they had to brave the aforementioned Glastonbury ticket queue - a holding page on a timer that automatically refreshes on 20 seconds (or thereabouts) before redirecting the user into a ticket purchasing window, or back into the holding page - or even worse, onto the 9:58am notice saying that tickets have sold out.

It was an ordeal.









Despite the lucky many who received tickets after waiting in the queue, there were just as many queuers who left empty-handed.

And of course, a lot of people left enraged by the waiting room and the technology behind it.





This isn't the end though - fans will have one more chance to buy tickets at a resale in the Spring for cancelled or returned tickets. As anyone who joined the queue at 9am and bagged a ticket knows, there's always a bit of hope.

As anyone who joined the queue at 9am and was booted out with the 'screen of death' knows, it's the hope that kills you.

