The 'Oscars for cringe films' is slammed for 'classless' nomination

With every Academy Award nomination announcement comes its counterpart - a Golden Raspberry Award nomination.

The Razzies, as they’re fondly known, are the annual awards given to the worst performances in movies and TV shows.

While the awards typically get some eye rolls, this year people are outraged by the worst actress nominations which include a child.

The Razzies announced their nominations on Monday with 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong nominated for worst actress for her performance as Charlie McGee in the movie Firestarter.

But people felt that no matter how bad Firestarter was, inappropriate to nominate her for worst actress.

“The Golden Raspberry Awards is no stranger to criticism, but this year's decision to nominate 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress goes one step further, with the move being labeled bullying and stripping the joke of its wit,” Guy tweeted.

Firestarter is another adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. The original movie adaptation was made in 1984.

The movie was rated 4.6 /10 on IMBD and 10 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics cited the script, directing, and production as the reason behind its failure.

Although Firestarter also received a Razzie nomination for the worst remake, many felt the award show could have skipped over the child nomination.

Some recalled that in 2000 the Razzies nominated a 10-year-old Jake Lloyd for his performance of Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menance.

Lloyd later said he retired from acting in 2001 due to the bullying and harassment he received.

Razzies co-founder John Wilson defended the decisions to Buzzfeed News saying, "I can see how it could be taken that way [as mean], I don't think that was how it was meant."

Wilson said Razzies organizers debated keeping Armstrong in the category but ultimately decided to respect the votes from their 1,100 voting members.

"The rage is interesting — perhaps somewhat justified, but I think overblown," Wilson added.

“The intent was to be funny. In this particular instance, we seem to have misstepped very badly. I would admit that."

