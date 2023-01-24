The 'Oscars for cringe films' is slammed for 'classless' nomination

With every Academy Award nomination announcement comes its counterpart - a Golden Raspberry Award nomination.
The Razzies, as they’re fondly known, are the annual awards given to the worst performances in movies and TV shows.
While the awards typically get some eye rolls, this year people are outraged by the worst actress nominations which include a child.
The Razzies announced their nominations on Monday with 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong nominated for worst actress for her performance as Charlie McGee in the movie Firestarter.
But people felt that no matter how bad Firestarter was, inappropriate to nominate her for worst actress.
“The Golden Raspberry Awards is no stranger to criticism, but this year's decision to nominate 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress goes one step further, with the move being labeled bullying and stripping the joke of its wit,” Guy tweeted.
Firestarter is another adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. The original movie adaptation was made in 1984.
The movie was rated 4.6 /10 on IMBD and 10 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics cited the script, directing, and production as the reason behind its failure.
\u201cthe razzies nominating a child actor is insane. her performance wasnt even that bad either, she was just in a bad movie\u201d— ifffydooo (@ifffydooo) 1674569279
Although Firestarter also received a Razzie nomination for the worst remake, many felt the award show could have skipped over the child nomination.
\u201cThe razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better.\u201d— Julian Hilliard (@Julian Hilliard) 1674501923
\u201cThe Razzies are only fun when they go to well-established actors in more of a good natured roast type of way. Like when Sandy B got a Razzie and Oscar in the same year. Giving one to a child is cruel and it's bullying. Be better.\u201d— Briana Rose Lee \ud83c\udf39\u262e (@Briana Rose Lee \ud83c\udf39\u262e) 1674571056
\u201cThe Razzies are run by soulless people. Nominating a 12 year old? Fuck them. That child could grow to be amazing if you haven\u2019t gotten in their head.\u201d— devon sawa (@devon sawa) 1674571846
\u201cThe Razzies could be fun if they did things like \u2018Biggest Oscar Bait\u2019 and \u2018Most Egregious Use of Lens Flair\u2019 and not did things like nominating a CHILD.\u201d— Kimberley Elizabeth (@Kimberley Elizabeth) 1674520504
Some recalled that in 2000 the Razzies nominated a 10-year-old Jake Lloyd for his performance of Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menance.
Lloyd later said he retired from acting in 2001 due to the bullying and harassment he received.
\u201cThe @RazzieAwards nominated an 11-year-old girl for Worst Supporting Actress, but its just a joke, its not like the Razzies have a history of harming child actors by publicly shaming th\u2014\u201d— Kyle F. Andrews (@Kyle F. Andrews) 1674505130
\u201cThe razzies are incredibly mean. They are not funny or \u201cin jest\u201d. And this is not the first time they nominated a child. Jake Lloyd who played Anakin in Star Wars The Phantom Menace was nominated and was famously bullied 20+ years ago. Why haven\u2019t they learned?\u201d— Where is the Sunshine?\ud83d\udd06 (@Where is the Sunshine?\ud83d\udd06) 1674521425
Razzies co-founder John Wilson defended the decisions to Buzzfeed News saying, "I can see how it could be taken that way [as mean], I don't think that was how it was meant."
Wilson said Razzies organizers debated keeping Armstrong in the category but ultimately decided to respect the votes from their 1,100 voting members.
"The rage is interesting — perhaps somewhat justified, but I think overblown," Wilson added.
“The intent was to be funny. In this particular instance, we seem to have misstepped very badly. I would admit that."
