'Sinners' creator Ryan Coogler speaks about whether a sequel is in the works

The creator of fan-favourite vampire horror movie Sinners has opened up about whether he intends to make a sequel.

American film director Ryan Coogler’s movie Sinners, which he wrote, directed and produced, was released in April to huge acclaim from viewers.

The film stars the likes of Michael B. Jordan, who portrays a set of identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, Hailee Steinfeld as Mary and Wunmi Mosaku as Annie.

It is set in 1930s Mississippi and infuses elements of history, music and horror.

In an interview with Ebony Magazine , Black Panther and Creed director Coogler revealed if a sequel is coming, admitting he “never” thought of making it a franchise movie.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” Coogler said.

“I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”

He added: “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.”

Fans online have heaped praise on the movie.

“Sinners is everything we ask for in original filmmaking — gripping, haunting, and deeply human. Coogler crafts a devastatingly powerful story on racism, religion, and memory, brought to life by stellar performances and a stunning score,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Went to go watch Sinners again and cried even harder.. man I don’t think I’ve seen a perfect movie like that in a MINUTE.”

It is for this reason that many fans are glad there is not going to be a sequel.

One said: “Sinners really didn’t need a sequel. Glad Ryan Coogler confirmed it won’t be.”

Someone else argued: “I don’t understand all the clamor for a Sinners sequel. This was a pretty self contained story. I don’t think all the background stuff needs to be explained.”

Another wrote: “Sinners is a PERFECT standalone movie that did NOT [need] a sequel, prequel or spin off. I’m so glad Ryan has taste and integrity and that you BUMS were wrong about a sequel that was never going to happen.”

