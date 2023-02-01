The Grammy Awards 2023 are fast-approaching, and we've been given a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the swanky gift bag given to VIP performers and hosts.

The giant suitcases, put together by Gift Bags By Rachael, this year contain a whole mixture of products, from drinks and snacks, to wellness products and even children's toys.

Havianas flip flops, L'Oreal hair masks, a a NERF gun, and puzzles are just some of the goodies that are packed inside this year - with the likes of Lizzo and Trevor Noah taking them home.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

