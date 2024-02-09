The Bear star rumoured to replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

Rumours have been circulating that Ayo Edebiri will replace Johnny Depp as the star of the next Pirates of the Caribbean film.

The Bear and Bottoms actor is reportedly being eyed for the lead role, and this comes after questions over the future of the franchise when Depp previously said he wouldn't return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

“If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?" Depp was asked during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

To which he replied: "That is true."

Then in 2020, there were hints of a potential new era for the franchise Christina Hodson working alongside Margot Robbie on the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led – but just a different kind of story, which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie said

But, this hasn't yet materialised as Robbie added: “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

However, Jerry Bruckheimer, a producer from the franchise, insisted that Robbie's version will be made.

“It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney,” he told The Sunin 2022.

"I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first, or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story."

Meanwhile, one person who isn't a fan of the potential project is Elon Musk as he took to his platform X to share his feelings on the reports of a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film starring Edebiri.

"Disney sucks," he wrote.

Guess he won't be watching if the film gets made then...

