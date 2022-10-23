Kanye West has claimed that he was the one who came up with the idea for the Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained.

It’s the latest time West has been in the news over recent weeks, after the rapper found himself embroiled in controversy over a number of antisemitic remarks which saw French fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with him.

The 45-year-old claimed that the concept for the film was taken from him after he pitched something similar for a music video.

Speaking in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, West said: “Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’ and then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

The Kanye 'Ye' West Interview With Piers Morgan www.youtube.com

The film focuses on a freed slave, played by Foxx, who teams up with a bounty hunter to free his wife from a plantation run by its tyrannical owner (Leonardo DiCaprio). It was released in 2012, while the music video for ‘Gold Digger’ was released in 2005.

While he didn’t expand on his claims, he did go on to discuss context and free speech.

“In that film he creates a context where Leonardo DiCaprio is allowed to use n***** multiple times within that context. So Hollywood's job is to frame things. And they allow what content is accepted and what's not,” he said.

It’s not clear why West waited 10 years to make the claims – and it looks like he still holds Foxx in high regard too.

He recently praised the actor and singer in a now deleted Instagram post, telling his followers he’d pick Foxx to play him in a movie about his life and calling him “one of the greatest geniuses”.

Foxx and Tarantino have yet to reply publicly to the claims made by West. Indy100 has reached out to their representatives for comment.

