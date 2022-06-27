Kendrick Lamar closed this year's Glastonbury festival with an impactful statement advocating for women's rights after the US Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to abortion.

The American rapper entertained the Glastonbury crowd on the iconic pyramid stage at Worthy Farm with hits such as 'HUMBLE', 'm.A.A.d city' and 'Money Trees' as well as tracks from his latest critically acclaimed album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers released last month.

Lamar is a Christian and made a reference to Christ by sporting a diamond crown of thorns throughout the set, which had over 8,000 diamonds, British Vogue reported.

He performed Saviour, a track from his new album but beforehand the 35-year-old said: "I wear this crown. They judged Christ. They judge you, they judge Christ."

Near the end of the song, blood began to pour down his face and onto his white shirt from his crown as he repeated the phrase: "Godspeed for women's rights. They judge you, they judge Christ."

After this chant, Lemar then left the stage while his dancers remained.

Lamar's call on women's rights comes two days after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision dating back to 1973 which allowed women the right to an abortion.

Nearly fifty years on, the roll-back means that individual states can now decide to ban the medical procedure - with 13 states already having "trigger bans" in place if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned, Washington Postreported.

In response to Lamar's headlining protest, many viewers were left stunned at the rapper's powerful message.





Lamar is not the only musician to call out the Supreme Court's decision as other acts at the festival also did the same.

Lorde made a speech about the news where she said "f*** the Supreme Court" during her set, and Phoebe Bridgers also echoed this and added: "All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies. F*** it."

Meanwhile, Olivia Roderigo invited Lily Allen on stage to perform the song "F** You," dedicated to the five Supreme Court justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.

