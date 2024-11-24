Lauren Laverne has been sent messages of support after she shared an update on her cancer diagnosis, announcing that she’s been given the “all clear”.

The radio host and broadcaster, 46, shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a blue jumper printed with the words “life is beautiful” and posted a message to her followers.

Laverne wrote: “I want to say a huge thank you to the brilliant medical teams who took such great care of me, to the thousands of people who sent me such beautiful and encouraging messages, the friends and acquaintances who took the time to support me after going through cancer themselves – and most of all to my family: my two outstanding kids and especially my husband Graeme, who was absolutely extraordinary throughout."

Laverne said she had been through “a difficult time” that had taught her “so much about what really matters”.

Back in August, Lavern revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer, saying: “Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.”









After sharing the news on being given the “all clear”, Laverne was inundated with messages of support.

Presenter and academic Hannah Fry was one of the people to respond on Instagram, writing: "YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMAN."

Presenter Gaby Roslin commented: "The best news. Big love to you and your gorgeous family."

A fan wrote: "We love you Lauren. You look absolutely incredible and can’t wait to welcome you back to the breakfast show in January! Let’s make that first cloudbusting a huge one!!"



Another wrote on Twitter/X: "Oh Lauren this is wonderful news!! Can't wait to have a boogie along with you when you're back on the radio xx"

"So pleased for Lauren Laverne as she reveals she has the all clear after her cancer diagnosis and says the experience has taught her what really matters in life," one Twitter/X user wrote.

Another said: "Im over the moon to hear that @laurenlaverne is well and coming back to @BBC6Music in the New Year."

One more said: "So lovely to hear the good news from @laurenlaverne I’m sure we speak for everyone when we say we can’t wait to have you back x."

















Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings