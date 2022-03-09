U ok, Leo?

Leonardo DiCaprio said that accidentally slashing his hand open while filming arguably the most famous scene from Django Unchained was a “fun” experience.

The unscripted moment came during a memorable take, when DiCaprio in character as slave owner Calvin Candie slammed his hand on the table and hit a glass, causing it to pour with blood.

The other actors played along and director Quentin Tarantino kept the cameras rolling, not skipping a beat, as the scene went on to become one of the most celebrated of DiCaprio's career.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview with Cynthia McFadden [via UniLad], DiCaprio described the role by saying: “This was one of the most narcissistic, self-indulgent, racist, most despicable characters I've ever read in my entire life.”

Discussing the moment his hand began to bleed but he stayed in character, he added: “That was the fun part, was watching their reactions.

“Boom it happened and then I opened my hand and then blood starts pouring everywhere and I saw Jamie [Foxx] go like this [makes shocked face].”

Django Unchained was released in 2012 and also starred the likes of Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L Jackson and Kerry Washington.

It comes after reports emerged that DiCaprio has donated £7.6m to Ukraine as it continues to fight back against the Russian invasion.

The 47-year-old actor knows the country well as his maternal grandmother Helene Indenbirken was born in Odesa. She migrated to Germany with her parents in 1917.

Indenbirken died at the age of 93 in 2008, with the pair said to be close.

