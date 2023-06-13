Lil Wayne says he can no longer remember his own songs

Lil Wayne has spoken about his issues with memory loss brought on by a number of health problems, saying that he can no longer remember many of his own songs.

The rapper, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has been suffering with epilepsy and recurrent seizures over recent years.

The 40-year-old said that early albums such as Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II and Tha Carter IV, hold “no significance” to him now as a result of the memory loss.

Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne said: “That’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me (about) such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about.

“I don’t even know if that’s when Tha Carter III came out. That’s how much I don’t know,” he added.

"And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse.

"I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s**t."

The musician is still planning to keep working, and won’t let his memory loss impact his plans for the future.



“Even when you say it, I don’t think you actually mean stop working or doing music. You probably just mean you want to retire from everything else but the music,” he said.

“When you’re an artist, a real artist like myself, I was born this way. So I don’t think that the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire. They died doing this.”

