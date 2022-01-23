News of a special NFT of the band Nirvana that is due to go on sale on Kurt Cobain's birthday has left fans of the group aghast that the legendary front man's image is being used in such a manner.

According to Loudwire a previously unreleased set of photographs taken by Faith West from Nirvana's October 1991 gig at the legendary Philadelphia venue, J.C. Dobbs.

The NFTs will be released via Pop Legendz, a music-based NFT group, on February 20th on what would have been Cobain's 55th birthday. The NFTs will range in price from $99 to a quarter-million dollars.

There are four one-of-a-kind NFTs on offer with the bidding for those starts at 67 Ethereum - which is the equivalent of £$250,000. In addition to this, there is the 'Nirvana Fan Club' where people will be able to buy 10 limited edition NFTs that are on sale for $499 each.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Cobain, who died in 1994, often featured cryptic anti-capitalist messages in his lyrics and hated the commercialisation of his band and the grunge scene as a whole.

Therefore Nirvana fans can't help but think that releasing NFTs of Nirvana, embodies everything that Cobain would have hated about money.





































It should be stated that the money raised from these NFTs isn't going straight into someone's pocket. The proceeds will be split between two non-profit organisations.

The Trevor Project which is a "non-profit assisting at-risk LGBTQ+ youth to prevent suicides" and Grid Alternatives which brings "solar power to working poor families: tackling both climate change and income inequality."