News of a special NFT of the band Nirvana that is due to go on sale on Kurt Cobain's birthday has left fans of the group aghast that the legendary front man's image is being used in such a manner.
According to Loudwire a previously unreleased set of photographs taken by Faith West from Nirvana's October 1991 gig at the legendary Philadelphia venue, J.C. Dobbs.
The NFTs will be released via Pop Legendz, a music-based NFT group, on February 20th on what would have been Cobain's 55th birthday. The NFTs will range in price from $99 to a quarter-million dollars.
There are four one-of-a-kind NFTs on offer with the bidding for those starts at 67 Ethereum - which is the equivalent of £$250,000. In addition to this, there is the 'Nirvana Fan Club' where people will be able to buy 10 limited edition NFTs that are on sale for $499 each.
Cobain, who died in 1994, often featured cryptic anti-capitalist messages in his lyrics and hated the commercialisation of his band and the grunge scene as a whole.
Therefore Nirvana fans can't help but think that releasing NFTs of Nirvana, embodies everything that Cobain would have hated about money.
I cannot express how much I hate the nirvana NFT thing, and how much Kurt hated capitalism lol— Charlotte Bayes (@Charlotte Bayes) 1642880904
rip Kurt Cobain he would\u2019ve fucking hated NFT\u2019shttps://twitter.com/Loudwire/status/1484572111599333376\u00a0\u2026— kat binary (@kat binary) 1642806059
making a kurt cobain nft is just a giant middle finger to kurt 28 years later fuck nfts— Tyler Todeschi (@Tyler Todeschi) 1642868280
The ghost of Kurt Cobain coming back after he finds out what an NFT is https://twitter.com/Loudwire/status/1484572111599333376\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/72xVlUaT0n— Fuckmeimsick (@Fuckmeimsick) 1642785755
Kurt Cobain would print out the NFT out of spite and piss on ithttps://twitter.com/loudwire/status/1484572111599333376\u00a0\u2026— silly little guy (@silly little guy) 1642796785
The disrespect you guys throw at Kurt every fucking day is honestly baffling. I don't even listen to Nirvana anymore but can you please let this man fucking rest? I'm tired of all of you NFT freaks.https://twitter.com/Loudwire/status/1484572111599333376\u00a0\u2026— ECHO \ud83e\uddf7 IMPERA ERA (@ECHO \ud83e\uddf7 IMPERA ERA) 1642794861
they know damn well kurt would be against nft\u2019s wtf is wrong with peoplehttps://twitter.com/loudwire/status/1484572111599333376\u00a0\u2026— avery \ud83d\udc3b ia (@avery \ud83d\udc3b ia) 1642795800
kurt cobain not spending more than $10 on his outfits vs people selling pictures of him and his personal belongings for hundreds of thousands of dollars— kat (@kat) 1642826159
It should be stated that the money raised from these NFTs isn't going straight into someone's pocket. The proceeds will be split between two non-profit organisations.
The Trevor Project which is a "non-profit assisting at-risk LGBTQ+ youth to prevent suicides" and Grid Alternatives which brings "solar power to working poor families: tackling both climate change and income inequality."