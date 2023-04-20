It’s been 14 years since Oasis disbanded, and some fans got so bored of waiting for a reunion that they decided to take matters into their own hands.

A group has created an entire “lost” Oasis album through the use of AI – and it’s surprisingly good.

The album, titled ‘Aisis’, is described as an “alternate reality concept album”. The collection of songs images what a new album from the Manchester group would sound like, and the results are genuinely impressive.

The songs were written and performed by a band called Breezer while AI was used to replicate Liam Gallagher’s vocals.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A statement about the album on YouTube reads: “We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out on some tunes that were written during lockdown 2021 for a short lived, but much loved band called Breezer (@breezerfever).

AISIS - The Lost Tapes / Vol.1 (In Style of Oasis / Liam Gallagher - AI Mixtape/Album) www.youtube.com





“It seemed to be a perfect match, and we love how some of these have turned out. We have a 2nd bunch of songs to come if you want to hear more, please let us know in the comments.

“Note: We’ve thoroughly enjoyed convincing our mates these are actually Oasis lost tunes, and recommend you try the same too.”

The album has gone down well with fans online, and even Liam himself is a fan.

Liam, for one, loves the new album Getty Images





The singer replied to a social media user who asked if he’d seen it on Wednesday (April 19) and he said that he had and it was “better than all the other snizzle out there”.

Liam then commented on the album by saying: “Mad as f*** I sound mega.”

Maybe this is the kick start the band needed to get back together? Liam, make it happen.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.