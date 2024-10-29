Oasis are planning to cancel more than 50,000 tickets - and some aren't happy

Oasis fans could be in for a rude awakening as thousands of tickets for their upcoming UK tour will be cancelled.

Liam and Noel Gallagher declared their intentions to prevent touts from scooping up all the tickets for their tour to re-sell them at extortionate prices when the tour was announced. The musicians partnered with resale platform Twickets and by issuing a stern statement confirming that tickets sold for profit on other sites would not be valid.

There were 1.4 million UK tickets up for grabs when they went on sale in August, and they quickly sold out after 10 million fans anxiously waited in virtual queues to get one.

The tour will visit stadiums in the UK and Ireland next summer, including stops in Manchester, London and Edinburgh. The pair will also visit North America and Australia and it is set to be Oasis's first live appearance since they split in 2009.

Oasis will be touring the UK next summer. Oasis

However despite the warning from the Manchester natives, roughly 50,000 (or 4 per cent) of these tickets ended up on resale sites, BBC Newsreports. These tickets could be at risk of being cancelled.

The band’s promoters, Live Nation and SJM, have confirmed they will be cancelling all tickets sold through secondary ticketing websites. However, in what may be a silver lining for Oasis fans who were unlucky in getting access to the tour, all tickets that are rendered invalid will be made available again through Ticketmaster at face value.

A spokesperson said: “These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit. Only four percent of tickets have ended up on resale sites. Some major tours can see up to 20 percent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorised secondary platforms.

“All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.”

Not everyone is happy about the news. "Oasis pulling tickets like it’s 1995—because nothing says ‘rock and roll’ like checking for receipt validation," one fan complained on X.

While someone else shared: "All tickets should go back into resale."

With reference to one of the band's songs, another X user posted: "Stop crying your heart out."

However other fans were pleased with the update. "They did pre warn people not to buy from these sites," said a fan. "Ticket buying is currently a joke!!"

The ticketing process for the tour sparked controversy in the UK after some fans were met with huge price increases due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy, in which prices increase based on demand.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings