Paramore fans fear split after band delete entire social media

Fans of the band Paramore are speculating after they deleted their social media accounts and website.

The American pop-punk band was formed in 2004 and is fronted by lead singer Hayley Williams, who has also had a successful solo career.

Paramore fans have been left questioning the group’s future after the deletion of their social media accounts and the takedown of their website. Some are convinced the band is splitting up, while others think it could be the start of a whole new era.

In recent years, it has become a common trend for bands and artists to wipe their social media accounts ahead of a big new release that perhaps ushers in a slightly new sound.

Online, debate about what this sudden online activity means for Paramore has been appearing on platforms like Reddit.

“It's become a relatively common thing for artists to nuke all their socials before starting a new era/album cycle etc,” one person argued in a Reddit thread on the subject.

Another suggested: “I think if they were actually disbanding they’d just say it. They obviously have a strong relationship with fans and don’t think they’d be cryptic over a break up.”

Someone else added: “Would be a shame if the band split up. Their newest album was really good.”

Many in the comments also speculated the change may be related to the band fulfilling their contract with their record label, essentially freeing them from any obligations.

In an interview with Uproxx, it was suggested there was “uncertainty” among the three Paramore band members about their future.

The article read: “Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close.

“They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

But, drummer Zac Farro added: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

