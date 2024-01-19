Snoop Dogg turned down $100m to pose naked on OnlyFans

Snoop Dogg turned down a lucrative offer to pose naked on OnlyFans so as not to upset his wife, he has said.

"They were like, 'OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out,'" the rapper told actor Slink Johnson on the latter's Instagram Live show.

The rapper then said he had to let the opportunity slide so as not to infuriate his wife, Shante Broadus.

"Ain't no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money,'" Snoop Dogg said.

Rap stars including Tyga, Cardi B and Iggy Azalea have OnlyFans accounts. Bhad Bhabie said she made $1m in her first six hours on the site.

Tyga made $20m on OnlyFans before deactivating his account to start his own, competing site called Myystar.

Azalea has previously defended her choice to post on OnlyFans, saying: “I made record labels so much money off my body. I made a lot of people so much money off my body…

“Why do I have to be so apologetic about what I want to do with my body?”



Sounds like, as ever, Snoop is taking a different approach to the rest.

