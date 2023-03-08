Avril Lavigne and Tyga dating is actually way weirder than you'd think

A TikToker has been doing a deep dive into Tyga and Avril Lavigne's alleged new relationship - and why it's actually a lot more complicated than it first appears.

@abbzbon created a huge diagram showing how the pair were interconnected through various ex-partners.

It includes Tyga's ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, being the sister of Brody Jenner, who Avril Lavigne used to date. Not only that, but Lavigne's former-fiancé, Mod Sun, is very close with Travis Barker, the husband of Kylie Jenner's sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Complex stuff.

