Terrifier 2 is set to terrify the Academy as the horror film has been submitted for Oscar consideration because it's "just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up."

The box office hit sequel was released in August this year and has cinema-goers on the edge of their seats as Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) terrorizes a teenage girl Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother Jonathan Shaw (Elliott Fullam) on Halloween night.

Since then, Terrifier 2 directed by Damien Leone has grossed nearly $8 million - much to the surprise of film experts.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But this is perhaps down to the film gaining attention after reports extreme gore caused some viewers to vomit or pass out - not to mention Halloween has just passed.

Bloody Disgusting, the producers behind the horror announced Terrifier 2 "is coming for the Academy Awards!"

"As you may have heard, the same fans who made Damien Leone‘s Terrifier 2 a box office hit this Halloween season are demanding Oscar recognition for the little indie that could," Bloody Disgusting wrote on their website.

And it has listened to the demand from fans, and decided to submit the film as a "total goof."

"No, it will never actually happen. Yes, it’s a total goof. But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That’s just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up."

It added: "Everything about Terrifier 2 has been fan-driven every step of the way, and if you want to have a little more fun with this one we’re happy to oblige."

As part of their "fan-driven – and completely and utterly not serious at all" Oscar campaign, Bloody Disgustinghave asked fans to tag @TheAcademy on Twitter with the hashtag #OscarsForArt.

Perhaps Terrfifer 2 can surprise film experts once again...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.