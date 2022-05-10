Will Poulter candidly opened up about the extreme body transformation he had to go undergo as part of his role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Poulter will star alongside Chris Pratt in the third installment in the Marvel series. The film is scheduled to release later next year. The 27-year-old will play Adam Warlock, who is an artificially created human. Poulter describes his character as being "genetically engineered by scientists to be the perfect being."

In preparation for the role, he shared that had to go through an "unhealthy" and "unrealistic" training regime. And it is one that he would not recommend to anyone.

Speaking to The Independent, Poulter admitted that his body transformation can be detrimental as well as taking a toll on a person's physical and mental health.

He said: "The most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training."

He added, "I’m in a very privileged position in that respect, and I wouldn’t recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job."

Poulter also shared a bit of the details of his regime, where he explained that he is now in the "maintenance phase" of the process. He further explained that this means he is no longer "eating copious amounts of food to bulk."

Furthermore, Poulter shared that he has not had any alcohol since New Years and that the "whole social side" of his life has had to "take a back seat."

