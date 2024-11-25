Liverpool fans rage about Mo Salah contract situation: 'Genuinely disgraceful'

Liverpool fans have been left raging online after Mohamed Salah gave an interview saying he is disappointed he has not been offered a new contract after the Reds' 3-2 win at Southampton.

The 32-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer and from 1 January onwards, other clubs can start negotiating with him to join them on a free transfer.

Salah has been Liverpool's star player for a number of seasons and once again showed his quality at Southampton, scoring a brace after Liverpool went 2-1 down to ensure the Reds came away from St Mary's with all three points on Sunday (24 November) to put them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Some reports suggest there is a huge difference in what Liverpool want to offer Salah in terms of the length of contract and what Salah himself wants which could be the main sticking point.

After the Southampton game, in an interview with NBC Sports Soccer, Salah said he was disappointed with his current contract situation and said he's "probably more out than in".

"We're almost in December, I haven't received any offer to stay at the club, so I'm probably more out than in," he said.

"I've been in the club for many years and [there's] no club like this but in the end, it's not in my hands.

"I love the fans, the fans love me but in the end, it's not in my hands or the fans' hands so let's wait and see.

When asked if he felt "disappointed" no offer had been tabled, Salah immediately said: "Of course, yeah."

He added: "I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League, hopefully the Champions League as well but yeah, disappointed but we'll see."

And fans are clamouring for Liverpool to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and to see Salah be offered a contract extension.

One said: "The club has two choices. Give Salah what he deserves [or] feel the anger of supporters."

Another said: "Not offering Mo Salah a new deal now is unforgivable."

"Salah has given Liverpool his best years," one said. "Give him what he deserves."

Another said: "He sounds [as] disappointed as we are now."

"We’re in the position where Mo Salah, arguably our greatest ever player and the best in the world right now, is out of contract in seven months and is having to speak to the media about how disappointed he is," an independent Liverpool account penned.

"If he doesn't extend, it will be completely unforgivable."

One fan said: "If we don't give Mohamed Salah what he wants, then we have to do everything possible to boycott the owners and drive them out. This is the biggest mistake FSG can ever make."

Another commented: "Seriously embarrassing s**t from FSG not sorting this Salah contract out, imagine letting the best player (IMO) to ever wear the shirt's contract run down like this, it's genuinely disgraceful, idiots."

"The fans will turn on Liverpool's owners if they don't change their stance on Salah, Trent and van Dijk," another posted.

Even Opta waded in with how valuable he has been to Liverpool this season so far.

Liverpool also have similar situations with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, both of whom have contracts that expire in the summer.

