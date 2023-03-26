'Bully' poker player loses more than $750,000 in one session

A poker player who often trash-talks opponents and has a reputation for being a "bully" on the circuit ended up losing more than $750,000 in one session.

Nik "Airball" Arcot is one of the most notorious players on the Hustler Casino Live stream, known for his abrasive approach towards his opponents.

He has a good professional record to date, and has made more than $1.1 million (around £820,000) in profit in different games during his time on the circuit.

However, he crashed back down to Earth during a recent game earlier this month – losing an eye-watering $759,200 (around (£620,000).

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Airball tried to bluff his way through two hands, and ended up being called on both occasions.

Going into the first with a weak hand, he ended up being called on $6,000. He then bet another $30,000 despite having very little in his hand. He wasn’t finished there, either, betting another $160,000 on the same hand.

“I've bluffed all night. I have to have it one time,” he said to his opponent.

At that point, there was $405,200 in the pot and he lost it all.

Hustler Casino Live

On a separate occasion during the game, another pot climbed all the way up to $312,000 and he lost once more. That meant he was in the hole for $759,200 on the day.

It was a chastening loss for Airball, but he seemed to be in a philosophical mood on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Sometimes you're the artist, sometimes you're the punter.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.