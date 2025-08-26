Big news in the world of Formula 1, as Cadillac have announced Sergio "Checo" Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for their new Formula 1 team in 2026.

The two aren't drivers on the grid this season, with Bottas being the third driver at Mercedes (he previously drove for the Silver Arrows alongside Lewis Hamilton from 2017 - 2021) after Sauber chose not to renew his contract for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Perez parted ways with Red Bull after a disappointing 2024 season.

No doubt the incoming drivers will be excited to get back on the grid and use their experience - Bottas's 10 wins, 67 podiums and 20 pole positions, and Perez's six race wins, 39 podiums, and three pole positions - to achieve more success with the iconic American car brand.

(L-R) Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have been announced as Cadillac F1 Team's 2026 driver line-up. Cadillac Communications

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,” said Team Principal Graeme Lowdon about the driver signings.

“They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1®. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their cooperation and understanding.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and TWG Motorsports, also commented, “Bottas and Checo bring the perfect balance of talent, maturity, and drive. They’re not just accomplished racers, they’re builders, collaborators, and professionals who will help define what the Cadillac Formula 1® Team stands for."

He called the line-up the "beginning of a bold new chapter in American motorsport.”

What have the drivers said about joining Cadillac?

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Both drivers have shared their excitement about this new era of their F1 career, and are motivated to be part of the new team for 2026 - a year where new regulations come into play, with smaller and more agile cars on the grid.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” said Bottas. “This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1® grid.

“I’ve had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here. This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1® is incredibly special for me. I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”

Pérez added: “Joining the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career. From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.

"Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on. I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud.”





Keanu Reeves stars in video announcement

X/Cadillac_F1

Those who have seen the video announcing Perez and Bottas's new driver status will have noticed another special guest - actor Keanu Reeves.

"Few are called. Fewer still are chosen," the Matrix actor can be heard saying on the phone to the drivers. "Do you want the spotlight or the legacy it leaves behind?"

He continued, "The godfathers of American glory. The rock stars of culture. Cadillac has defined the road, and now the fastest roads of all. Not for a season, but for a future.

"A man has but one destiny. But destinies are written together."

Perez and Bottas then take their helmets off as they meet Reeves in person, who then tells them, "We've been expecting you."

Cadillac have also teamed up with Reeves to host a brand new docuseries which follows behind-the-scenes of Cadillac Formula 1 Team's joining the F1 grid.





Social media reacts to new driver signings

The driver announcement of Bottas and Perez joining Cadillac for the 2026 season quickly sparked reactions on social media, where the sport's broadcasters and fans shared their verdict.

"That’s how you do it. Epic announcement. And the perfect lineup," F1 broadcaster Will Buxton said.









F1 presenter Christian Hewgill wrote, "Bottas and Perez confirmed for Cadillac. Great move for all concerned in my view."





















"GUYS ITS OFFICIAL!!!" one person said.





"I knew Checo was going to be back but seeing it confirmed for real it's so emotional I'm genuinely crying," a second person reacted.





A third person added, "This is such a crazy reveal video I love it."





"I think I just heard 'The Boys Are Back in Town' start playing somewhere in the distance," a fourth person commented.









Why not read:

'I've done that in Mario Kart': Lando Norris roasts Max Verstappen for 'driving into' George Russell

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.