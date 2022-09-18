The sporting world is a competitive one with pressure to be successful - much like the life of a celebrity in the entertainment industry, and so it's no surprise there is a pipeline between the two career paths.

From pro wrestling or track glory to appearing on the big screen or becoming a reality star, there are many celebrities who can boast about their sporting accolades on their CV, whether that be from college all the way up to the Olympics.

Here are some celebrities who have been (or are now currently) sports athletes:

The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a WWE icon who changed career gears into acting, becoming one of Hollywood's highest paid actors. Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be a familiar face on the big screen starring in the Fast and Furious franchise from Fast Five (2011), along with its spinoff Hobbes & Shaw (2019), the Jumanji films (2017 & 2019) and Moana(2016), many will recognise the 50-year-old from his professional wrestling days.

As one of WWE's greatest's stars in the late 1990s and early 2000s, winning 10 world titles and it is where he coined the ring name "The Rock" and was famous for his charismatic trash-talking.

Johnson left WWE in 2004, but he returned to the sport from 2011-2013 as a part-time performer and made infrequent appearances until his retirement in 2019.

However, there was another sport Johnson pursued in his pre-wrestling days, as he was a football player who attended Miami Hurricanes on a full scholarship. But an injury impacted his career, as he played in Canadian Football League for Calgary Stampeders but got cut after two months - though things worked out for him in the end.





Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner won Olympic Gold before being in one of the world's most famous family's Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame, Caitlyn Jenner was already famous in her own right with an athletic career where she won Olympic gold in the men's decathlon event at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Since then Jenner has become a TV personality starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashiansand came out as a transgender woman in 2015 and had her own show I Am Cait following her gender transition journey.

The 72-year-old Republican has also been involved in politics, as she ran as a replacement candidate in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election but only received 1 per cent of the vote in the failed recall to replace governor Gavin Newsom.





Terry Crews

Terry Crews was an NFL player and switched careers into acting Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before he portrayed the loveable Terry Jeffords on the sitcom Brooklyn 99, Terry Crews went to Western Michigan University on a full football scholarship.

The 54-year-old played in the National Football League (NFL) in 1991 when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, and his football career continued with stints at the San Diego Chargers and Washington Commanders before retiring and pursuing a career in acting.

Crews's notable roles include Julius Rock in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, and film roles in White Chicks (2004) and the Expendables series (2010–2014).

In 2019, the actor began presenting for America's Got Talentand the spin-off series America's Got Talent: The Champions.





Vinnie Jones

Vinnie Jones was a professional footballer before he pursued an acting career Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Vinnie Jones's tough guy image wasn't just on the big screen in films such as Snatch (2000), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Mean Machine (2001), and Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) but followed him from the football field where he was a defensive midfielder.

During his 15-year career, the 57-year-old played for Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea, and Queens Park Rangers.

But Jones is best known for when he played for Wimbledon, and where he wasn't afraid of getting physical with tackles as part of the Crazy Gang era and the side also won the 1988 FA Cup.





Uzo Aduba

Orange Is the New Track: Aduba was a part of her college's track and field team before her breakout role in Orange Is the New Black Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images





Uzo Aduba won two Emmy's and two SAG awards for her performance as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black but the actor also has a sporty past.

Back in her college days at Boston University, the 41-year-old was on her university's track and field team and was "one of BU’s all-time top sprinters," and was close to breaking a long-held 55 meters record of 7.03 seconds, clocking in at 7.07 seconds.

After college, Aduba continued to run by participating in the New York City Marathon in 2013 and the Boston Marathon in 2015.





Jason Statham

A young Jason Statham had a diving career and made the British national team before he was on the big screen Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Statham is best known as Deckard Shaw in theFast & Furious film franchise, and before he dived into action films he was jumping off diving boards.

The 55-year-old made it on the British national diving team after having a passion for the sport as a youngster and competed in the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Henderson, New Zealand, though didn't place.

At one point the actor ranked as high as 12th in the world for platform diving but didn't qualify for the 1988 Seoul Olympics or the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Statham described his 12 years on the national squad as "a great experience" that "teaches you discipline, focus, and certainly keeps you out of trouble," in a 2003 interview with IGN.





Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson reacts after competing in the Men's 100m Butterfly Final during the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on August 26, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Cody Simpson represented Australia in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, winning gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event.

But as well as his recent success in the pool, the Australian is also a famous singer who has four solo studio albums - Paradise (2012), Surfers Paradise (2013), Free (2015), and Cody Simpson (2022).

Simpson even sang "I Still Call Australia Home" for the Queen at Buckingham Palace and participated in the Queen’s Baton Relay to commemorate the opening of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - talk about a full circle moment.

