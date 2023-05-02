Daniel Ricciardo was at the Met Gala and F1 fans are losing their minds

Daniel Ricciardo surprised Formula One fans when he made an appearance on the carpet at this year's Met Gala - and mingled with Anne Hathaway.

The Red Bull third driver sported a Thom Browne three piece tuxedo that included wide pinstripes on the design, and stepped out in black leather chunky boots for this year's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

As he posed on the carpet, it also meant the Aussie rubbed shoulders with other big celebs, and there's one interaction that F1 fans are losing their minds over.

Ricciardo was on the carpet with none other than Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway and the pair briefly interacted, as The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and The Princess Diaries (2001) star revealed to him she loves tuning in to the races.

"I’m a huge fan of F1," Hathaway can be heard telling Ricciardo after shaking his hand, in a video posted on Allure's Instagram.

Fans of both Hathaway and Ricciardo loved this unexpected interaction.

One fan wrote: "Oh lord, I don’t know if I wanted to be Danny Ric or Anne Hathaway."

"Genovia GP 2024 confirmed," another joked referencing The Princess Diaries (2001).

Someone else added: "Blessing my timeline @allure with this multiverse of madness ft. Princess Mia and the Honey Badger of F1."

"Daniel Ricciardo smiling while watching Anne Hathaway on the Met Gala carpet is something straight out of my dream journal," a fourth person commented.

In a post to his eight million Instagram followers, Ricciardo took to the platform himself and shared a snap of his dapper look which he simply captioned: "the MET."

To which fellow F1 driver and former McLaren teammate Lando Norris joked in the comments: "Met office?"



Ricciardo is not the first F1 driver to attend the event, with Lewis Hamilton previously appearing at multiple Met Gala's (he last attended in 2021 and purchased a table to showcase young Black designers) and many fans expected the seven-time F1 World Champion to attend this year.



However, Hamilton did not attend last night, though the Mercedes driver will be in the States as this weekend is the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 fans expressed their surprise at seeing Ricciardo on the famous Met carpet - though the 33-year-old does have an interest in fashion since he has his own clothing brand called Enchanté.

One person wrote: "The F1 crossover we didn’t see coming."

"Dr3 at the met gala was not on my 2023 bingo card," another person said.

Someone else added: "Imagine daniel doing a shooey at the met gala."

Though Ricciardo's outfit choice did divide people, with some wanting to him to wear something more out there, while others defended his black tuxedo.





