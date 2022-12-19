Emiliano Martinez jokingly asked for a "minute of silence" for Kylian Mbappé after Argentina's nail-biting victory over France in a tense penalty shootout at the Qatar 2022 World Cup final on Sunday.

Despite his side losing 4-2 on penalties, Mbappé was awarded the Golden Boot for his strong performance throughout the tournament - including a hat-trick in the final and a converted spot-kick in the shootout.

Argentina players celebrated their victory in the changing rooms and in a video posted by Nicolas Otamendi on Instagram they could all be seen doing the conga.

During these dance moves the team said "a minute’s silence for," left a pause for Martinez to shout: "For Mbappé who is dead!"

The conga celebrations and chanting restarted once more.

Though after the match, Martinez did step away from his team's celebrations for a moment to comfort an inconsolable Mbappe.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week the Aston Villa goalkeeper responded to the Paris Saint-German forward's comments about European teams having an advantage at the World Cup because they play "high-level matches all the time."

"He said that the level of South America is lower than the European level because he did not play there," Martinez said.

"If you do not have the experience then it is difficult to comment, but nothing was wrong with what he said. They know we are a world-class team and they respect us for that."

Martinez was also given the Golden Glove award for the tournament’s best goalkeeper and caused controversy after making a rude gesture with the trophy during celebrations and later explained it was in response to French fans booing him

"I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me," he told Argentine radio station La Red, via AS.

