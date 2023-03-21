BBC Sport presenter expertly shuts down troll who asked her a vile question

A female BBC Sport presenter had the best response to a misogynist troll who asked her a very X-rated question on social media.

Emma Louise Jones has built a following thanks to her presenting on BBC’s MOTDx alongside Jermaine Jenas and was recently praised for her brutal response in shutting down a Twitter troll who asked her a deeply shocking and personal question about her sex life.

On Twitter, Jones shared a screenshot of a crude message sent to her by a random troll, that asked, “Have you ever been n****d on?”.

In her savage response to the unsolicited question, Jones wrote: “Alexa, what does a virgin look like?”

The tweet has been liked almost 5,000 times and Jones has been praised for her ruthless reply. It has also prompted discussion about the level of misogyny that women in the public often have to endure.

Fellow sports presenter Laura Woods responded with a series of skull emojis.

Someone else tweeted: “The nerve of asking and then to absolutely destroy them like this props @eljonesuk.”

Another Twitter user said: “I hate the fact women in the media spotlight have to put up with this. Fair play to Emma and Laura Woods who seem to have thick skin and bat it all off with humour, but it doesn’t make it acceptable.”

“Strange to me that some men are still so threatened by women that know more about sports than they do, that they resort to turning them into nothing more than a sex object, or bring out the ‘get back in the kitchen’ jokes. Progress,” someone else wrote.

