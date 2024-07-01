36 England memes as Southgate's side escape with incredible late win against Slovakia

Wow, no-one could have seen that coming, could they? England pulled off one of their most remarkable wins in tournament history on Sunday (June 30), after putting in a terrible performance against Slovakia.

Having sat through a turgid, uninspired 90 minutes against a determined Slovakian side, England fans then witnessed arguably one of the most incredible goals ever scored for the national side in added time.

A long throw was flicked on by England’s player of the tournament so far, Marc Guehi, before Jude Bellingham pulled off an audacious overhead kick to bring England level.

The reaction to the goal, which came right at the end of five minutes of added time, was met with euphoric celebrations around the country – but it was more a collective sigh of relief for England fans than anything else.

Then, as extra time began, a shanked Eberechi Eze shot was nicely flicked across the box by Ivan Toney and headed home by an otherwise out of sorts Harry Kane.

England were lucky and massively got away with it after another entirely uninspired performance, but that didn’t stop fans reacting with pure joy on social media – while fans of other nations reacted with despair.





















































































































Some fans had even left the match before England scored their equaliser and, quite frankly, deserve to have missed one of the most memorable moments in the country's tournament history.





