A supercomputer has predicted how England will get on in the World Cup – and we’re afraid to say it’s not good news.

England have reached the latter stages of their last two tournaments, having lost in the final of Euro 2021 and the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side have emerged as real contenders over recent years, but things are looking a little more uncertain in the run up to Qatar 2022.

A poor run of form has seen England fail to win in their last six games, and the side seem to be running out of momentum just at the wrong time.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, a supercomputer has predicted how they will fare at the upcoming tournament, and it’s not the result fans will want to see.

Harry Kane's England have been predicted to lose in the quarter finals Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Betting app SBK has run a simulation which suggests that England will be knocked out of the Qatar world cup at the quarter finals stage.

Despite England topping the group, the machine predicts that the three lions will beat Senegal in the second round before losing to reigning champions France in the quarters.

The supercomputer also predicts that Wales will be knocked out in the second round after losing against the Netherlands.

Finally, the simulation predicts that France will lose to Brazil in the final, with Neymar leading the side to its first world cup win since 2002.

Despite the recent negativity surrounding Southgate’s England, his side shows resilience to come back from two goals down to draw against Germany at Wembley on Monday night.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.